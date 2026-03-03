South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said robotics will become a “larger opportunity” within two years; Qualcomm recently launched a Dragonwing processor aimed at robots, signaling a new product category that could diversify revenue beyond smartphones. Read More.

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

