South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,192 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of C stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi highlights resilient global trade and AI-driven workflows, which supports fee and transaction outlooks for the bank; this is a constructive signal for Citi’s corporate banking and markets businesses. Citi reports durable global trade in the Age of AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi research (Manthey) recommends U.K. equities as a defensive hedge amid the Iran war — this indicates the bank is positioning clients toward specific market hedges, which can boost trading and research revenues but is not an immediate earnings driver. Citi’s Manthey Sees UK Stocks as Good Hedge Amid Iran War
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s commodities team warns Brent could spike above $80 if the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions persist — higher oil raises market volatility and could boost trading and commodities revenue but also increases credit and inflation risks for banks. Citi sees oil spiking above $80 as Iran conflict rattles market
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi has reduced or exited some external holdings (reported sale of Liontown stake in Australia); these portfolio moves trim risk exposure but may signal rebalancing rather than core business change. Citigroup Exits Substantial Holding in Liontown
- Negative Sentiment: Citi instructed most employees in the Gulf to work from home amid escalating regional tensions — this points to operational disruption in a key region, potential reduced client activity locally, and higher execution/continuity costs. Citi instructs Gulf employees work from home as tensions flare
- Negative Sentiment: Widening Iran-related conflict and U.S. evacuations/alerts are depressing global risk appetite and raising credit and market-risk concerns for banks with EM/Gulf exposure — a broad macro headwind for Citigroup’s trading, markets and emerging-market lending. US urges citizens to immediately leave over a dozen Middle East countries
- Negative Sentiment: Citi sold a block of Clean Max Enviro Energy shares in India at a 20% discount after a weak listing — a small, visible mark on its institutional distribution activity that could draw short-term investor attention. Citigroup sells 8.3 lakh shares worth Rs 70 crore
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
