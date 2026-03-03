South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,192 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.