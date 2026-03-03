Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at $758,128,014.78. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $2,300,463.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,257,686.25. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

