Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

