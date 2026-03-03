Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 1,080.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,861 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 131.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,806,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $60.44.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

