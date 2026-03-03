Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2026 – Enovix had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Enovix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/26/2026 – Enovix had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Enovix had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Enovix had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

