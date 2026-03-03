Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ADBE opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $453.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.