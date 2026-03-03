Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe has an impressive earnings?surprise record, which analysts say increases the odds of another beat in the next report — a near?term positive catalyst if results and guidance impress. Will Adobe (ADBE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe will report Q1 FY2026 results after the close on March 12, 2026; earnings season timing gives investors a concrete catalyst that could drive volatility and potentially reverse near?term weakness. Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity around ADBE has spiked, which raises the chance of outsized intraday moves; this amplifies volatility but is direction?agnostic until bigger fundamental news hits. Adobe’s Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Product coverage (e.g., Acrobat tax?prep features) highlights continued product expansion and consumer use cases, but this kind of feature news typically has limited near?term impact on enterprise software valuation. Treat your tax prep like a professional project with Adobe Acrobat
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in screeners and roundup pieces (e.g., lists of software stocks with upside) can attract interest, but they are not immediate price drivers unless accompanied by upgrades or flows. 4 Software Stocks With 38% to 82% Upside Potential According to Wall Street
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flag heightened AI competition that could erode Adobe’s creative?software moat (AI tools enabling alternative workflows), creating skeptical sentiment that pressures the stock until Adobe demonstrates differentiation or monetization of AI features. Heightened AI Competition Fuels Analyst Skepticism on Adobe (ADBE)
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
