William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,829 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of ICU Medical worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 56.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7,353.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

