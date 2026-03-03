Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on February 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider National stock on January 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 1/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) on 12/8/2025.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Schneider National declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Schneider National by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

