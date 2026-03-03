William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 860,019 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Janus International Group worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus International Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,809 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Down 1.9%

JBI opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.49. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

