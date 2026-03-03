William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,691 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.77%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $520,141.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,487.36. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,377,913.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,013.56. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,036 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

