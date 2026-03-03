249,126 Shares in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 249,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,484,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 168.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,200 shares in the company, valued at $193,682,258. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $50,168.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,698.40. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.