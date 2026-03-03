Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,626 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

