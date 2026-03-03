Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after buying an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $797,965,000 after purchasing an additional 245,479 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.15.

NYSE FDX opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

