Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

