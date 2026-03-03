Analysts Offer Predictions for RYTM FY2027 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Recommended Stories

