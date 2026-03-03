Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) Insider Jason Murray Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Murray bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00.

Adore Beauty Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.06. The company has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Adore Beauty Group alerts:

About Adore Beauty Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adore Beauty Group Limited operates an integrated content, marketing, and e-commerce retail platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company retails beauty and personal care products, including skin, hair, make up, accessories, and others, as well as wellness and fragrance products under various brands. It also offers Beauty IQ, an editorial content platform that offers beauty news, reviews, tips, and expert how-to articles to educate the customers on purchasing decisions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Northcote, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adore Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adore Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.