Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,399 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Medpace worth $70,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.45.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,694,426.96. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.Medpace’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

