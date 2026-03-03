Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,944 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

