GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,421,416 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 29th total of 4,825,365 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,016,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,016,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 1.8%

AMDL opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 204.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 421,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.