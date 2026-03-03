Landing Point Financial Group LLC Invests $858,000 in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 370,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after buying an additional 321,772 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 60.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,111,426 shares of company stock worth $118,810,470 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer?term growth thesis and helping justify above?consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More.

AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer?term growth thesis and helping justify above?consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6?month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6?month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short?interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2).

Short?interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short?interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2). Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s long?term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech?leadership narrative but have mixed near?term return implications. Read More. and Read More.

Alphabet’s long?term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech?leadership narrative but have mixed near?term return implications. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near?term profit taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near?term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capital expenditures are a key near?term headwind — analysts and commentators flag a materially higher capex cycle (estimates up toward ~$200B in 2025), which could weigh on free cash flow and investor sentiment despite revenue growth. Read More. and Read More.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.