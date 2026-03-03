ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM is Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 2.3% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,621.68. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

