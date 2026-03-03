Kennondale Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,815 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 1.3% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

