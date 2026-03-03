T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.0870.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 692,300 shares of company stock valued at $150,426,595. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

