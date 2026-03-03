Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.47. The stock has a market cap of $414.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

