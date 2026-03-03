Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $84.77 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Onto Innovation worth $84,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after purchasing an additional 882,901 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 845,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after buying an additional 849,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $218.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Featured Articles

