JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.74 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $102.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,703,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,239,392.89. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLYVK

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.