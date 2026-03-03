Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

