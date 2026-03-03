Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 11.0% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 363,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

