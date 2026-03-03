Organon & Co. $OGN is Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 7.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Organon & Co. worth $38,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1,205.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OGN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

