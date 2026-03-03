Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Position Boosted by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 225,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,283,000. American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

