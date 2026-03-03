Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,708 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,714,000 after buying an additional 2,049,202 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,701,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,086.2% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after buying an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

