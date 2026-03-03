HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,828 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk. JCPI was launched on Mar 31, 2010 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

