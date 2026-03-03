Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Ennis worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 202,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 15.2% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 24.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.50 million. Ennis had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.