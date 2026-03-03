Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Trip.com Group worth $188,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.15.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

