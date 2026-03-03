Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco worth $119,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -52.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

