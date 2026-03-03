Linde PLC $LIN Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $113,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Linde by 15.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $509.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $510.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.50. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Linde Company Profile



Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

