Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Curtiss-Wright worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,665,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $241,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,029,000 after buying an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.57, for a total transaction of $407,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,467.30. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $724.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.89 and a 200 day moving average of $573.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $730.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

