Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,779,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,557,000 after buying an additional 4,065,547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 396,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

