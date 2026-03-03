JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 37,947 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 52.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $187.12.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $73,392.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,524.86. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,527.12. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

