Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enpro by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 270,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enpro by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 350,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,226,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after buying an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 287,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,747.50. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

