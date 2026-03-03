Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $2.31 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $323.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 21.44 and a current ratio of 21.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,960. This represents a 357.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,616,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 383,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,946,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 362,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 632,105 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government?sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high?quality, credit?enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

