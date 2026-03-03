Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 459,346 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 29th total of 547,995 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:STC opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.00. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

