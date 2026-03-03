Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,822 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 5,771 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEARCA NUGO opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NUGO was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

