Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,822 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 5,771 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA NUGO opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
