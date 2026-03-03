Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,920 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski bought 500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.34 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,871.48. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Further Reading

