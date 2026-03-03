Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 38.66% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $337,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 66,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer goods and consumer staples companies. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of food, producers of non-durable household goods, and food and drug retailing companies.

