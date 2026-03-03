Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,605,184 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 13,874,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,807,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,807,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 5.2%

DLTR stock opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

