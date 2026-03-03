Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Tobam lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition expands direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and related territories — gives Intuitive closer customer relationships, pricing/control over da Vinci and Ion distribution and a clearer path to recurring service/consumable revenue. GlobeNewswire: Intuitive Expands Investment and Footprint in Europe

Completed acquisition expands direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, San Marino and related territories — gives Intuitive closer customer relationships, pricing/control over da Vinci and Ion distribution and a clearer path to recurring service/consumable revenue. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat with double?digit revenue growth — supports the longer?term growth narrative and recurring revenue expansion from installed systems and consumables. Yahoo Finance: Q4 earnings recap

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat with double?digit revenue growth — supports the longer?term growth narrative and recurring revenue expansion from installed systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI/robotics tailwinds continue to favor market leaders like Intuitive as systems become more intelligent and sticky, reinforcing investor interest over the medium term. MarketBeat: AI Supercharges Robotics (includes ISRG)

Broader AI/robotics tailwinds continue to favor market leaders like Intuitive as systems become more intelligent and sticky, reinforcing investor interest over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Increased retail and analyst attention (trending searches and coverage) is drawing short?term focus to ISRG but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock Commentary

Increased retail and analyst attention (trending searches and coverage) is drawing short?term focus to ISRG but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Upfront cash consideration (reported ~€319M) and the costs/complexity of integrating several distributor operations create near?term execution and margin risk, which can pressure the stock while investors wait to see synergies. MedTech Dive: Deal details and cost

Upfront cash consideration (reported ~€319M) and the costs/complexity of integrating several distributor operations create near?term execution and margin risk, which can pressure the stock while investors wait to see synergies. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (high P/E and PEG) after recent gains — makes the name sensitive to profit?taking, any soft guidance or macro headwinds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $496.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average of $512.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,603 shares of company stock worth $17,875,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

