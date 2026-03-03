MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Down 19% – Time to Sell?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.11. Approximately 11,580,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,192,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.

MediaZest Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.09.

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Insider Transactions at MediaZest

MediaZest Company Profile

In other MediaZest news, insider James Abdool purchased 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

