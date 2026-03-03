GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,470,338 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 29th total of 6,519,127 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,074,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,074,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised GXO Logistics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

